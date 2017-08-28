Clarendon, NY: Stella J. Palmer, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2017 at Medina Memorial Hospital. She was born May 2, 1927 to the late William and Catherine Kowba.

Stella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very hardworking woman doing whatever she could do to help run the family farm. She had many friends and liked to cook, camp, take care of animals, as well as travel to Florida. Stella loved getting her hair done.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Burton in 2008, son LaVern, and several siblings.

Stella is survived by her children, Kathy (Paul) Carpenter, Lodema (Daniel) Jones, James (friend Patty) Palmer, stepson, Richard Williams, daughter-in-law, Janet Williams, grandchildren, Marshall, Keith, Troy, Heather, Tyler, Colton, Cheyan, several great-grandchildren, special friend, Melodie Sparks-Stewart, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY on Tuesday, August 29th from 9:30-11:30am where her Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am. Interment will follow in Mt. Albion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Stella’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

