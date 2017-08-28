William D. Scott

Hamlin: Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday August 22, 2017 at the age of 57. Predeceased by his beloved wife Donna, his parents William and Marjorie, brother Robert and sister Cheryl. He is survived by his son Robert (Danielle) Schmitz, daughter Jana (Erik) Nelson, 7 grandchildren, sisters Ann Marie Scott, Suzanne (Gregg) Scott, and several nieces and nephews.

Bill served his country in the United States Navy and was employed by Gleason Works for nearly 30 years.

Family will receive friends on Monday August 28th from 6-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday August 29th 10AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Church, Hamlin, NY 14464. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.