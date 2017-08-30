Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Compfort) Davis

Spencerport: August 27, 2017 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband, James S. Davis & daughter, Jeanne E. Stadtmiller. She is survived by her son, James H. Davis; grandchildren, Jake E. Davis, Jordan A. Davis; several nieces & nephews. For more information or to leave a memory, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Betty’s visitation will be on Friday September 1, from 11 am – 12 pm followed by her funeral service at 12 pm in the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment in Parma Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, 840 University Ave., Rochester, NY 14607 or Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.