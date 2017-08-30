- Lions Club celebrates centennialPosted 3 days ago
Matthew C. Short, Sr.
Spencerport: Peacefully on August 23, 2017. Predeceased by his mother, Christine Matheos Short. Survived by his children, Lindsay Short, Matthew Short, Jr., Kathryn Short; father, George Elliott Short Jr.; sister, Sandra (Vince) Short Bartlett, MD., brother, George (Hilary) Short III; mother of his children, Melissa Pettis Short. To share a memory of Matthew or send a condolence to the family visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 10:00 am at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
