Charles J. “Chuck” Colletta

Spencerport: August 29, 2017 at age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Jean Colletta. He is survived by his children, Chuck (Maryann) Colletta, Janet (Mike) Behnke, Joyce (Bob) Dennany, Jeanne Colletta, Mike (Mary Lou) Colletta; grandchildren, Tim (Jenna), Dana (Vinny) Elizabeth (Steven), Christine, Josh, Anthony, Charlie; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Aiden, Dakota, Shayla, Eli; sister, Sally Colletta; several nieces & nephews. Chuck was a WWII Navy Veteran. He retired from Delco Products after 31 years. For more information or to leave a memory, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Chuck’s visitation will be on Thursday August 31 (TODAY) from 6-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday September 1 at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.