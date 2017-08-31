Everett W. Bauch

Hamlin: Peacefully at home on August 29, 2017. Everett Bauch, 87, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor soon to celebrate their 65th Anniversary, his children, Kathleen (Spencer) Begemann, Karen (Douglas) Leidig, Lawrence Bauch; his grandchildren, Anthony Begemann, Dan (Courtney) Fitton, Adam (Jaclyn Allen) Leidig. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Matthew J. Fitton. also survived by his uncle, Edmund Lemcke; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family, faith and farm were the cornerstones of Everett’s life.

Friends are invited to call FRIDAY 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Service, SAT. at 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin. Private interment, Lakeview Cemetery, Brockport. Those wishing may contribute to St. John Lutheran Church in Everett’s memory.