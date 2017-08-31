Home   >   Obituaries   >   J. Edward Gillott

J. Edward Gillott

By on August 31, 2017

Chili: Monday, August 28, 2017 after a long illness at age 83. Survived by his wife, Judy; son, Barry (Sandy); daughter, Bonnie (Dan); grandchildren, Jon, Kristen and Megan Marrese and Jamie Gillott. He was a Kodak retiree and past Master of Unity Lodge F.&A.M.

Friends are invited to his Memorial Service at Union Congregational Church, 14 N. Main St., Churchville, 14428 Saturday, September 2nd at 3PM. Memorials may be made to the church.

