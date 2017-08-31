Don't miss
- Lions Club celebrates centennialPosted 4 days ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks reflections of lifePosted 4 days ago
- 2017 Kids Special SectionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Erie Canalway photo contest calls for entriesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Calling all artists for Pigs on Parade 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
J. Edward Gillott
By Admin on August 31, 2017
Chili: Monday, August 28, 2017 after a long illness at age 83. Survived by his wife, Judy; son, Barry (Sandy); daughter, Bonnie (Dan); grandchildren, Jon, Kristen and Megan Marrese and Jamie Gillott. He was a Kodak retiree and past Master of Unity Lodge F.&A.M.
Friends are invited to his Memorial Service at Union Congregational Church, 14 N. Main St., Churchville, 14428 Saturday, September 2nd at 3PM. Memorials may be made to the church.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login