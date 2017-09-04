Cynthia L. Janus

Albion: Age 58, unexpectedly 9/1/17. Survived by husband of 32 years Michael, 3 brothers: Michael, Albert, and Steve DiSano, step sister: Robin DeSano, sister-in-law: Lisa DiSano, close cousin: Lucy Santos, several nieces/nephews as well as her beloved fur-babies: Haley, Hannah, Oscar, Tabitha and Samantha.

Visitation: Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave.-Albion, THURSDAY 2-4, 7-9. Mass of Christian Burial: Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, FRIDAY at 10 a.m. Burial: St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials: American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY, 14607. To share a special memory of Cindy, visit: www.christophermitchell.com