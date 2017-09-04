Donald K. Greene

Hilton: September 1, 2017, age 54. Survived by his wife, Donna Lynn Greene; his parents, Nancy (Ken) Taylor; son, Joseph Marsala Jr.; brother, Stephen (Analou) Greene; and sister, Susan Greene; several nieces and nephews, Team Norton and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hilton Volunteer Fire Dept.