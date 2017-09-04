- 70th Wedding AnniversaryPosted 1 day ago
Dorothy E. Troy
Greece: Passed peacefully on August 27, 2017, age 97. Predeceased by husband, Arthur; siblings, Ruth (John) Noskie, Robert (Edna) Renfrew, & Ethel (Jules) Wegman. Survived by nephews and nieces, Richard (Jane) Noskie, Patricia (Stan) Lelewski, Kenneth Noskie, Jean (Bruce) Totten, & David Wegman; also many great-nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all the care and support to Dorothy and her family during the last few months.
No prior calling hours. Private Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to Lollypop Farm. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.
