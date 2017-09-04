- 70th Wedding AnniversaryPosted 1 day ago
Matthew C. Short Sr.
Matthew C. Short Sr., (1963-2017), died August 23, 2017. Predeceased by his mother, Christine Matheos Short. Survived by his children, Lindsay Short, Matthew Short, Jr., Kathryn Short; father, George Elliott Short Jr.; sister, Sandra (Vince) Short Bartlett, MD; brother, George (Hilary) Short III; mother of his children, Melissa Pettis Short.
A Memorial Service was held September 2 at Walker Brothers Co. Funeral Home, Inc., Spencerport. Interment, Fairfield Cemetery, Spencerport. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory.
