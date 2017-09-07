Donna Jean (Groves) Paulus

Brockport: Born October 27, 1950. Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 2, 2017. Preceded in death by her parents Lavern Emerson Groves and Jean McElheney Groves. She is survived by her children; Michelle Paulus VanSchaick (Gerald), Robert Paulus Jr., Daniel Paulus (Bill Moore), Ricky Groves (Amberly Legno), grandchildren; Jamie Schindler, Stevie Schindler (Taura), Brandon Schindler, Melanie Dibble, Michael Cimino and Troy Kolb, great-grandchildren; Jase and Jaxson Schindler, sisters; Judy Groves Baxter, Barb Groves Rider and Lori Groves Harris, many nieces, nephews, many beloved friends, and her faithful dog Chi Chi.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 8th at 2PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Susan G. Komen, Department 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265