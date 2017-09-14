Sylvia E. (Miller) Bush

Spencerport: Peacefully on September 7, 2017 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband, George Bush, daughter, Patricia Bush. Survived by her children; son, Terry Bush, daughter, Sheila Schnorr, “informally adopted kids”, James Stadtmiller, Katrina Leavitt; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Irma Murphy and several nieces and nephews. For more information about Sylvia visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Sylvia was retired department manager at Sears, a wonderful Mom, friend and neighbor. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 855 Long Pond Rd. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www. samaritanspurse.org in Sylvia’s memory.