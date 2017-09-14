Don't miss
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 2 days ago
- 70th Wedding AnniversaryPosted 1 week ago
- Cats in the gardenPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 1 week ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks reflections of lifePosted 2 weeks ago
Walter R. Carlson
By Admin on September 14, 2017
Holley: Walter R. Carlson age 81, passed away on September 12, 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born July 14, 1936 in Queens, NY to the late Raymond and Ethel (Standish) Carlson.
Walter served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Joan Heath Carlson, step-children, Hanna (William) Gifford and Edward Heath Hettig.
There are no prior calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Holley. To share a special memory of Walter, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login