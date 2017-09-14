Holley: Walter R. Carlson age 81, passed away on September 12, 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born July 14, 1936 in Queens, NY to the late Raymond and Ethel (Standish) Carlson.

Walter served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Joan Heath Carlson, step-children, Hanna (William) Gifford and Edward Heath Hettig.

