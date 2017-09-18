- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 44 mins ago
Albert J. “Al” Kreis, Jr.
N. Chili: Suddenly on September 13, 2017 at age 77. He is survived by his loving wife Rosellen Kreis; children, Terry (James M. II) Reilly, John (Donna) Kreis, Michael (Sonya Jordan) Kreis, grandchildren, Jess, Christy & Erin Reilly; brother, David C. (Nancy) Kreis, Rosemary Daly; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Lorraine M. (George) Selvek, John A. (Lucy) Pearson.
Al was a proud Navy Veteran, a former SPEBSQSA Member and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. For more information about Al, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Al’s Visitation will be on Sunday September 17, from 1-4 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday September 18 at 9 am at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3010 Chili Ave. 14624. Interment in Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veteran’s Outreach Center at veteransoutreachcenter.org in Al’s Memory.
