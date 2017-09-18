Joyce C. (Crosier) Wheeler

Spencerport: Peacefully on August 31, 2017 with family by her side. Predeceased by her parents, Allan & Franklin Crosier. Survived by her children, Susan Wheeler, Kristopher Wheeler, Jon (Nancy) Wheeler; grandchildren, Shawn, Erin & Nicholas Wheeler, Sebastian Vogel; great grandchildren, Jimmy & Layla. Joyce loved her family and her cat, she also enjoyed her travels and had great fashion sense. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To share a memory or send a condolence visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 AM at Ogden Presbyterian Church, 2400 S. Union St., Spencerport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogden Presbyterian Church in Joyce’s memory.