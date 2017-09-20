Doris M. Falke

Gates: Monday, September 18, 2017 at age 90. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Howard; devoted mother of Stephen (Carol) and Daryl (Lynne); grandmother to Sarah, Andrea and Sam; great-grandmother to Savannah. Doris was a longtime member of Gates Presbyterian Church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 10:30AM-12:30PM. Funeral Service to follow at 12:30PM at the Funeral Home. Private Interment Romulus, NY.