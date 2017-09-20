Elsie M. (Fogg) Cond

Brockport: Passed away on Sunday September 17, 2017 at the age of 67. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Cond, son TJ Cond and her parents Victor and Sophie Fogg. She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Travis) Despot and Denise (Chris) Whitcomb, step-sons Tim (Elaine) Cond, George (Anna) Cond, daughter-in-law Gidget (PJ) Rochefort, 6 grandchildren TJ and Chelsea Cond, Cassandra and Emma Whitcom and Ava and Stella Despot, brother Lawrence (Shirley) Fogg and many other extended family.

Family will receive friends on Thursday September 21st from 4-6 PM at the First Bapist Church, 124 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420 where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be held privately. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com to light a candle in Elsie’s memory.