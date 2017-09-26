Holley: June M. Rooney, died peacefully on September 24, 2017 at the young age of 84.

She is survived by her daughters, Melody Zajaczkowski, Kathleen (James) Clark, Mary Ann Hofstra, husbands children, James Rooney, Mathew Rooney, Lori Rooney and Donna Bruining. Also surviving are her siblings, Gerald, Frank (Evelyn), Arlene (Lewis) Bowen, Arden (Tina), Marie Elphick, John (Kathy) Bill (Kathy), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, on Thursday, September 28th from 4:00-7:00pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Holley at 10:00am. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Brockport. Memorial Contributions in June’s name may be made to the Hamlin VFW Post 6703, 1739 Lake Rd, Hamlin, NY 14464 or to the church.

