Agnes J. Gruenauer

Gates: After 89 years of a gracious life, Agnes Josephine (Edwards) Gruenauer passed on September 27, 2017. She is survived by Alfred, her husband of 67 years; daughters, Lois Gruenauer, Joan (Ronald) Geck; grandchildren, Jeffery and Jennifer; many cousins and lifelong friends. A loving wife and mother, her life was filled with laughter and joy. She shared her good fortune by volunteering at St. Helen’s Parish and in the Gates community. Hobbies included bowling, card club and summer water activities. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Brentland Woods Assisted Living and Benincasa Hospice Care.

Friends may call Sunday October 1st, 2-4 PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Memorial Mass, Monday October 2nd, 11 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment at Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Benincasa Hospice Care or the Wilmot Cancer Institute.