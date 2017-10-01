Don't miss
Francis W. McKinney
By Admin on October 1, 2017
Holley: September 28, 2017, age 87. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Beverly McKinney; proud father of Barbara Shulla, David McKinney, Janet McKinney & James McKinney; loving grandfather of Bryan, Shaun Chapman, and Ryan, Rachel McKinney; and great-grandfather of Connor Chapman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-6 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will take place at 6 PM. Interment, Wednesday 11 AM at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lipson Cancer Institute or Lakeside Beikrich Care Ctr.
