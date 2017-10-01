Ida R. (Rotoli) DeSano

Chili: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 peacefully was called home to be with the Lord at age 86. Predeceased by her husband, Fred; grandson, Robert; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth DeSano; and 6 siblings. Survived by her children, Anthony (Cheryl), Fred and Adele (James) Stockmaster; grandchildren, Jacob, Timothy and Daniel; great-grandson, Carson; sister, Angelina (Jack) Freda; many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ida retired from Kmart after many years of service.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Tuesday 9:30 at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery.