Marie (Lebeck) Castle

Hilton: On September 28, 2017 at age 99. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Gordon N. Castle. Survived by her children, Carol (Edward) Mooney, William (Frances) Castle, Betty Jean (Steven) Lockhart, Robert (Mary) Castle, Kay (Ron) Schoeffler & Richard (Rita) Castle; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren & 20 great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ruth Castle; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call Sunday, October 1st from 3-5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on TUESDAY, October 3rd at 10 AM at St. Leo The Great Church, Hilton. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may contribute to Hilton Volunteer Ambulance in Marie’s memory. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Crimson Ridge Meadows for the compassionate care provided to Marie.