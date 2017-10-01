Richard John Klafehn

Albion: Richard Klafehn passed away September 28, 2017 at the age of 86. He was born in Hamlin, New York to the late Hugo and Wilhemina (Newman) Klafehn.

In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his brothers, Paul Klafehn, Mark Klafehn, twin brother Robert Klafehn; sister-in-law Janet Klafehn; beloved grandson, Alex John Klafehn.

Richard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Eva Klafehn; sons, David (Diane) Klafehn, Daniel (Christine) Klafehn; daughters, Laurel (Matthew) Million, Katherine (Gerry) Santelli, Amy (Roger Passarell) Klafehn; sisters-in-law, June Klafehn and Joan Klafehn; step-children, Ron (Kathy) Reed, Scott (Mary) Reed, Deborah (Paul) Thurston, Laura Beehler, Barbara Czerkies; many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard retired from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in 1980 where he served as Deputy Sheriff for 20 years.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Avenue, Albion, on Monday October 2, from 11:00-1:00, followed by his Funeral Service at 1:00. Burial will be in Mt. Albion Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans, Inc. P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411.

To share a special memory of Richard, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.