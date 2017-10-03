Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kenneth E. Gavigan

Kenneth E. Gavigan

By on October 3, 2017

Hilton: Sept. 30, 2017. Ken Gavigan, 81. Family and friends may call THURS. October 12th from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton. Funeral Mass, SAT. October 14th at 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport.

