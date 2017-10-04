Maxwell James “Max” Fadia

Brockport: Suddenly on September 30, 2017 at age 22. Predeceased by his grandfathers, James C. Saulter and Shashikant C. Fadia; uncle, Martin J. Saulter. He is survived by his loving parents, Ajay S. Fadia and Jennifer L. (Saulter) Fadia; sister, McKenzie M. Fadia; grandmothers, Patricia J. Saulter and Kokila S. Fadia; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. For more information about Max, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 5 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be on Friday, October 6 at 10 am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels At Risk, 115 Barrington Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90049. (www.angelsatrisk.com)