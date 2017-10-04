- Fall Home 2017Posted 3 days ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 3 days ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 3 days ago
- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 1 week ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Soil and Water Conservation District hosts Conservation Field DaysPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 1 month ago
Velma J. Marron
Hilton: October 2, 2017. Velma Marron, age 82. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, 2012. Survived by her children, Patricia (Paul) Barry, David (Eleanor) Marron, Donald (Holly) Marron, Jeanette (Dan) Ophardt, Susan (David Sr.) Miran, James (Anita) Marron, Thomas (Marni) Marron; her sister, Mary Ellen Gill; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and friends. also predeceased by her son, Bob Jr., 1989.
Friends are invited to call THURS., Oct. 5, 2017 from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass FRI. at 10AM at St. Mark’s Church, Kuhn Rd. Followed by Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Kathleen Anne Tenny Animal Shelter in Velma’s memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login