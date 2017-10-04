Velma J. Marron

Hilton: October 2, 2017. Velma Marron, age 82. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, 2012. Survived by her children, Patricia (Paul) Barry, David (Eleanor) Marron, Donald (Holly) Marron, Jeanette (Dan) Ophardt, Susan (David Sr.) Miran, James (Anita) Marron, Thomas (Marni) Marron; her sister, Mary Ellen Gill; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and friends. also predeceased by her son, Bob Jr., 1989.

Friends are invited to call THURS., Oct. 5, 2017 from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass FRI. at 10AM at St. Mark’s Church, Kuhn Rd. Followed by Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Kathleen Anne Tenny Animal Shelter in Velma’s memory.