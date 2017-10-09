Hilton: Oct. 6, 2017. Harold Schiffhauer, 95. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanette; his children, Gail (Wayne) Stahler, Gary (Lorraine) & Thomas (Teri) Schiffhauer; his sister, Carol Viterise; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jeremy, 1991.

Friends are invited to call WED. 10-12Noon at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Followed by a Military Graveside Service at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Honor Flight in his memory.