Harold Schiffhauer
By Admin on October 9, 2017
Hilton: Oct. 6, 2017. Harold Schiffhauer, 95. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanette; his children, Gail (Wayne) Stahler, Gary (Lorraine) & Thomas (Teri) Schiffhauer; his sister, Carol Viterise; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jeremy, 1991.
Friends are invited to call WED. 10-12Noon at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Followed by a Military Graveside Service at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Honor Flight in his memory.
