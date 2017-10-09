- Brockport approves memorialPosted 17 hours ago
Kenneth E. Gavigan
Hilton: Peacefully Sat. Sept. 30, 2017 at age 81. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 62 years, Mary Eichas-Gavigan; daughters, JoAnn (Thomas) Renn, Victoria (Kenneth) Baert; son, Christopher (Mary) Gavigan; grandchildren, Jordan, Whitney & Parker Renn, Katia & Cody Baert, Candace Gavigan and Nicole (Patrick) Stickney; great grandchildren, Dallas & Dalton Stickney; his twin brother, Kermit “Cy” (Marjorie) Gavigan; sister-in-law, Betty (Robert) Wilhelm; Eichas-in-laws: Bea, George, Art, Jude & Anne, Robert & Maria, Charles Eichas and Theresa Blodgett; many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Ken is predeceased by his parents, Warren & Fannie and his brother Warren Gavigan Jr.
Ken was a good man with intact values, gentle, peaceful and witty. He was a lifelong outstanding athlete and an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting. He was devoted to his family and his faith. Ken was a master cabinetmaker, inventor and problem solver. Much of his life was spent volunteering in his community and his Church. Everyone else’s needs always superseded his own.
Family and friends may call THURS. Oct. 12th from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass, SAT. Oct. 14th at 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport. Officiated by his friend, Rev. John Loncle. Interment, St John’s Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may contribute to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Ken’s memory.
