Richard G. Anne

Hilton: October 4, 2017, age 85. Predeceased by his wife, Jean in 2011. Survived by sons, David (Elizabeth) and Bryan (Andrea) Anne. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy 1952-1956 on the USS Intrepid.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place at 10AM on Thursday. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to G.R.A.S.P., PO BOX 26741, Rochester, NY 14626.