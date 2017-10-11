Kathleen Marie (Geraghty) Barr

Hamlin: Suddenly on October 8, 2017 at 63. Predeceased by parents John and Marguerite Garrity and brother Michael Garrity. Survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Culver, sisters Elaine (Ronn) Pommerening and Carol (Walt) Vanderpool, many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Kathy loved life and her Irish heritage, and dearly loved her family and friends. She was always doing something for someone else and she just started delivering Meals on Wheels. Kathy worked in the Hall of Justice for 34 years as a Court Clerk and Secretary. In her retirement, she greatly enjoyed her home on Lake Ontario and her everyday chats on Facebook.

No prior calling hours. Funeral Mass Friday October 13, 2017 at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Road, Hamlin. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery Hamlin. Kindly consider a donation to Vietnam Veterans c/o Veterans Outreach Center 447 South Avenue Rochester, NY 14620, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (General Fund) in Kathy’s memory. Ref: www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com