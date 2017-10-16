Don't miss
Dale J. Hughes, Sr.
By Admin on October 16, 2017
Brockport: On Thursday October 12, 2017, age 73. Survived by his loving wife Donna, children, grandchildren, siblings.
Calling hours Monday October 16 from 1-3 and 5-7PM at Fowler Funeral Home Inc. Service at 7PM.
