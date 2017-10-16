Don't miss
- Brockport approves memorialPosted 1 week ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 1 week ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 2 weeks ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 2 weeks ago
- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 1 month ago
James A. Zielke
By Admin on October 16, 2017
Ogden: Friday, October 13, 2017 suddenly at age 49. Predeceased by his father, Gene. Survived by his loving sons, Noah and Travis; mother, Barbara; siblings, Thomas (Kathleen Lukas) and Tim Zielke; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim loved his family, playing his guitar and drums, avid golfer, outdoorsman and a Buffalo Bills fan.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service, Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home. Private Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login