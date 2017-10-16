James A. Zielke

Ogden: Friday, October 13, 2017 suddenly at age 49. Predeceased by his father, Gene. Survived by his loving sons, Noah and Travis; mother, Barbara; siblings, Thomas (Kathleen Lukas) and Tim Zielke; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim loved his family, playing his guitar and drums, avid golfer, outdoorsman and a Buffalo Bills fan.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service, Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home. Private Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.