Home   >   Obituaries   >   James A. Zielke

James A. Zielke

By on October 16, 2017

Ogden: Friday, October 13, 2017 suddenly at age 49. Predeceased by his father, Gene. Survived by his loving sons, Noah and Travis; mother, Barbara; siblings, Thomas (Kathleen Lukas) and Tim Zielke; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim loved his family, playing his guitar and drums, avid golfer, outdoorsman and a Buffalo Bills fan.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service, Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home. Private Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login