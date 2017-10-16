James Alexander Consagra

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 11, 2017 age 94. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Onofria Consagra, brother Charles (Doris), sister Nellie Fricchione (Danny), twin brother Frank (Patty), and nieces Barbara and Cindy Consagra. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly, daughters Susan Consagra, Kim Consagra, and Genine Consagra, grandchildren Samuel (Christyna) Consagra, William Consagra, and George Riggins, great granddaughter Evelyn Consagra, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was a Navy veteran who proudly served his country during World War II.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday October 17 at 1pm at the Brockport First Baptist Church, 124 Main St., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Fund or the Rochester Open Door Mission. Ref. Fowler Funeral Home.