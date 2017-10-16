- Brockport approves memorialPosted 1 week ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 1 week ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 2 weeks ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 2 weeks ago
- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 1 month ago
James Alexander Consagra
Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 11, 2017 age 94. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Onofria Consagra, brother Charles (Doris), sister Nellie Fricchione (Danny), twin brother Frank (Patty), and nieces Barbara and Cindy Consagra. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly, daughters Susan Consagra, Kim Consagra, and Genine Consagra, grandchildren Samuel (Christyna) Consagra, William Consagra, and George Riggins, great granddaughter Evelyn Consagra, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
James was a Navy veteran who proudly served his country during World War II.
There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday October 17 at 1pm at the Brockport First Baptist Church, 124 Main St., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Fund or the Rochester Open Door Mission. Ref. Fowler Funeral Home.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login