James L. Merklinger

Chili/Penfield: Thursday, October 12, 2017. Predeceased by his parents, Francis and Thelma; brother, John and step-father, Joe Dengler. Survived by his children, Kristen (Jason) Schulmerich, Matthew (Kristin Streightiff) and Timothy (Jodi); grandchildren, Shannen, Troy, Benjamin, Carter, Audrey, Cooper, Izabelle, Mira and Mason; siblings, Noel Schey, Barbara Merklinger, Mary (Steve) Moll and Mark (Bridget) Merklinger; many loving nieces and nephews. Jim was a proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam War 173rd Airborne, avid sportsman and owner of CDJ Stamping.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4:30-8PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Monica’s Church, 831 Genesee St. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richards House, a Local Support Service Home for Veterans.