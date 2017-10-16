Linda L. (Calnan) Burnette

Chili: Passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at age 73. Predeceased by her parents, Pauline and Donald Calnan. Survived by her loving husband, Jack L. Burnette; son, Steven (Ashley) Burnette; grandchildren, Kennedy and Jordan Burnette; siblings, Shirley McIntosh, Edward Calnan and Carol Litteral; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda was a graduate of Gates- Chili High School and worked for 30 years at Logans Party House. She gave her family all of her love, joy and happiness and will be deeply missed.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 11AM-1PM with her Memorial Service immediately following at 1PM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.