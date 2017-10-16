- Brockport approves memorialPosted 1 week ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 1 week ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 2 weeks ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 2 weeks ago
- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 1 month ago
Linda L. (Calnan) Burnette
Chili: Passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at age 73. Predeceased by her parents, Pauline and Donald Calnan. Survived by her loving husband, Jack L. Burnette; son, Steven (Ashley) Burnette; grandchildren, Kennedy and Jordan Burnette; siblings, Shirley McIntosh, Edward Calnan and Carol Litteral; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda was a graduate of Gates- Chili High School and worked for 30 years at Logans Party House. She gave her family all of her love, joy and happiness and will be deeply missed.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 11AM-1PM with her Memorial Service immediately following at 1PM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login