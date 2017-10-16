Mary Louise (Scorse) Cottom

Brockport, New York: September 27, 2017 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Donald. Survived by 4 children; Steve (Jane), Cindy (Gary) Worboys, Kathie (Carl) Lawrenz, Dan (Karen); 12 grand children; 11 great-grand-children; Devoted Niece and caregiver Laurie Leverenz

Friends may call Saturday October 21st 1:00 – 4:00 pm . Prayer service at 4, at Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave. Brockport N.Y. Private Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to: the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation (CHOP) PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com to leave the family a condolence.