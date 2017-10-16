- Brockport approves memorialPosted 1 week ago
Peter G. Weber, Sr.
Spencerport: Passed away peacefully on October 13th at the age of 95. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Angele Weber; Survived by children, Joan Weber, Mary Weber, Peter (Jeanice) Weber, Theresa Weber, Anne (Chris) Weber-Marks; Loving Grandfather to Anthony (Paula) Piccoli, Joseph Piccoli, Christina (Bruce) Orem, Ronald (Katy) Weber, Thomas (Julie) Pier, Seth (Alyce) Pier, Cassandra Pier, Cara Marks, Connor Marks, Catherine Marks; Proud Great-Grandfather to 9 Great-Grandchildren; many nieces & nephews.
Peter proudly served in the Army Air Corp as the tail gunner on B-24s during WWII, flying many missions over Italy and Eastern Europe until he was shot down over Romania. He was a POW until the Balkans were liberated by the Russians. He returned home to the family farm on Manitou Road in Spencerport. He worked for and retired from Ingersoll’s Sand and Gravel Co. Every Sunday he was an usher at 10:00AM mass at St. John’s in Spencerport for 40 years. To send a condolence, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Peter’s visitation will be Monday 2-4 & 7-9 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport, NY 14559. Peter’s Funeral Mass will be Tuesday 11AM at St. John’s Church, 55 Martha Street, Spencerport, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, in Peter’s memory.
