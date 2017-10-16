- Brockport approves memorialPosted 1 week ago
Preston L. Bortell
Greece: October 11, 2017, age 78. Survived by his wife, Betty of 54 years; his children, Eric (Theresa) Bortell & Beth (Mike) Mucci; sisters, Jean Morris, Ruth Ann (Tom) Gribb & Jackie (Karl) Minium; grandchildren, Dylan & Luke Bortell and Nicholas & Jessica Mucci; and several nieces & nephews. Preston was a proud Veteran of the US Army and retiree of Eastman Kodak in 1991.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3000 Dewey Ave., Roch., NY 14616 on Sunday, October 22nd at 2 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family at Riverview Cemetery in Millerstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethany Presbyterian Church, Lifetime Care Hospice or charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.
