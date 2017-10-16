Ruth (Bechtold) Moore

Spencerport: Ruth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. She was born in Rochester, NY, on June 2, 1929. She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Fred Moore; daughter, Karen (James) Sickelco; sons, David (Michele) Moore, Jeff (Del) Moore and Scott (Christine) Moore; Ruth is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Moore; granddaughter, Erin Moore and great-granddaughter, Katie Sickelco. For more information about Ruth, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

There will be no calling hours, but donations may be sent in Ruth’s name to Aurora Hospice House, P.O. Box 21, Spencerport, NY 14559.