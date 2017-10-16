Warren H. Lenau

Chili: Friday, October 13, 2017, age 96. Survived by his children, Richard (Linda) of NC, Deborah Lenau, Sandra Norris; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Warren was a WWII Navy Seabee Veteran. The family would like to thank Seabury Woods and the Episcopal Church Home for their loving care of Warren.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Tuesday 4-6 PM with Service to follow calling. Contributions to the Episcopal Senior Life Community, 505 Mt. Hope Ave.