Thomas W. Kallen

Brockport: October 15, 2017, at age 78. Tom was predeceased by his sister Kathleen. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary; his children Michael (Kimberlee), Amber and Brandon; his grandchildren Jonathan, Josiah, Lydia, Anna, Mary Rose, Eliza, Kateri, Avery and Liam; his brother Gary (Monica) and sister Susan; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and earned his PhD at Washington State University at Pullman. He taught inorganic chemistry at The College at Brockport for 41 years, chairing the department for over 12 years. He loved teaching, learning and baseball – especially the Chicago Cubs.

The family is most grateful to the medical staff at the University of Rochester Medical Center for excellent care.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, October 20, at 2:00 P.M. at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Avenue, Brockport, followed by a reception at Smith Hall at The College at Brockport.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider at gift in Tom’s memory to the Brockport Foundation for Scholarship Fund, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport, NY 14420.