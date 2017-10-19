- Brockport approves memorialPosted 2 weeks ago
Merton A. “Mac” McNeil
Hamlin: Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior with his loving family by his side on Tuesday October 17, 2017 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Anita, brother, David and grandson Joseph Snyder. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Faye, his children Daniel McNeil (Patrick Canavan), Kim (Robert) Salmon, Kathy (Charles) Snyder, grandchildren Jaden McNeil, Taniya, Leah, Kassie, Jessica, James Merton, Lia Marie and Cade, brother Gordon (Lorraine) and many other beloved family members who thought the world of him.
Mac was a man of deep faith who loved people and telling stories. He had a strong passion for veterans and honored them by supporting the NY Warrior Alliance at Hickory Ridge’s annual Honoring Hero’s golf tournament. His greatest joys were time spent with family, friends and strangers (soon to be friends). As well as being a ranger at Hickory Ridge and playing golf for figs with his buddies.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 21st at 10 AM at the Brockport Free Methodist Church, 6787 Fourth Section Rd., Brockport, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a check donation in Mac’s memory to New York Warrior Alliance, 507 Thornell Road, Pittsford, NY 14534. There will be no calling hours.
