Margaret M. Bentley

Greece, NY: On October 21, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her 3 sons, James (Patricia) Boughton, Robert (Jennifer) Bentley, Philip (Maria) Bentley; 1 daughter, Theresa Schroeder; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (10/27/2017) 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Rd. W.). Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.