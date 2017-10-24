Mary S. O’Brien

Chili: Sunday, October 22, 2017. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert; children, Robert (Sharon Mueller), James (Mimi), Stephen (Maureen), Eileen (Patrick) Gibbons and Anne (Jim) Mason; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mary was a graduate of Mercy High School and attended Nazareth College, worked at Eastman Kodak, volunteered for the Chili Library and St. Pius Hand Maids, enjoyed playing piano, bridge and time with her family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care.