William G. Stokes
Chili: Saturday, October 21, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer at age 80. Predeceased by his wife, Lucille; parents, William and Edith; sisters, Joan Schleede and Sally Bausch. Survived by his children, Mark (Cynthia), Karen (Tim) MacDonald and Christine Stokes (Mark Steedman); grandchildren, Jason MacDoanld, Katie (Devin) Fogle, Michael and Dana Stokes and Megan Steedman; great-grandson Keagan Fogle; sisters, Judy Bennett and Susan Young; brother-in-law, Stephen Wasko (Barbara Alexander); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was retired from Gates Albert Inc. and a lifelong member of the Chili Fire Dept.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Thursday 11:15 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chili Fire Dept.
