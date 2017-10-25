- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 3 days ago
Joseph E. “Joe Cool” Trotter
Gates: Suddenly October 22, 2017 at age 64. Predeceased by his wife, Cynthia A. Trotter; parents, Joseph & Mary Trotter. He is survived by his children, Joseph E. Trotter III, Regina I. Trotter, Jason F. (Jonathan) Trotter, Jamie P. Trotter; grandchildren, Macyn Joseph Ornt, Lillyana Cierra Ornt; mother-in-law, Clem Barkley. Joe was retired from Kodak and worked at Wegmans. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. For more information about Joe, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Joe’s visitation will be on Thursday from 1-3 & 6-8 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment private.
