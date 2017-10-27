Stephen L. Burritt

Hilton: October 25, 2017, passed away at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd “Hy” & Audrey Burritt & grandson, Zachary Chasman. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Isobel; his children, Heather (Michael) Chasman, Ian (Laura Burley) Burritt; brothers, Seb (Kathy), Kim (Margaret), Craig (Colleen) Burritt; sister, Christine (Allen) Bender; grandchildren, Nicholas Collins & Alexander Chasman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Friends may call Sunday, October 29th from 2-5 PM at the Hilton Vol. Fire Dept, 120 Old Hojack Ln., Hilton. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, October 30th at Hilton Baptist Church. Graveside Burial with Military Honors Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm, Hilton Baptist Church or Hilton Vol. Fire Dept. in memory of Stephen.