Gwendolyn (VonAesch) Pisaro-Wilson

Churchville: Gwendolyn at 82, was received into the waiting arms of our loving Lord on Thursday, October 26th, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Gordon Wilson and Nicholas Pisaro; granddaughter, Michelle Palumbo, parents and siblings. Gwen is survived by her children, Scott, Debbie (Michael) Palumbo, Susan (Kenneth) Kuter, Laurie (Thomas) Cole; grandchildren, Amy Kuter, Jenna (Christopher) Benedict, Zachary (Melissa) Kuter, Lindsay DeSormeau, Julia (Nate) Quiter, Jared and Kelsey Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jackson Benedict, Lydia DeSormeau, Jonathan Benedict; sister and best friend, Ann Funk; brother in laws, Gerald Wilson, Richard (Laurie) Hochreiter, Andrew Hochreiter, Donald Hochreiter and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Thomas Carroll and Dr. Christian Peyre for their outstanding care of Gwen. A special thanks to her dear friends Falgy Coates, Maria Marsiglia, Lucille Lowden and Peggy Ardine who also loved and cared for her. You all have a special place in our hearts. To share a memory of Gwen or send a condolence visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 191 Nichols Street, Spencerport on Monday, October 30th at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at the convenience of family in the spring.

Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, and the American Cancer Society, 1100 S. Goodman St. Rochester, NY 14620 in the fight against Mesothelioma.