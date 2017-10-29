Don't miss
- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 7 days ago
- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 7 days ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 7 days ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 3 weeks ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 2 months ago
Betty Wendt
By Admin on October 29, 2017
Greece, NY: On October 25, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Charles V. She is survived by her brother, Lowell Benjamin.
Memorial Service on Monday 11 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church (Mt. Read Blvd. & English Rd.). Interment, Falls Cemetery (Ridge Rd. West & Latona Rd.).
You must be logged in to post a comment Login