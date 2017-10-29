Home   >   Obituaries   >   Betty Wendt

Betty Wendt

By on October 29, 2017

Greece, NY: On October 25, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Charles V. She is survived by her brother, Lowell Benjamin.

Memorial Service on Monday 11 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church (Mt. Read Blvd. & English Rd.). Interment, Falls Cemetery (Ridge Rd. West & Latona Rd.).

